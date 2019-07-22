The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food.
