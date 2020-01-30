The Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition will have its annual Food Summit 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Moscow.
The summit will feature keynote speakers Neva Hassanein, an engaged food systems scholar, author, and professor of environmental studies at University of Montana, and Kevin Murphy, specialty crop breeder and leader of the Sustainable Seed Systems Lab at Washington State University.
A full agenda of the summit is available at the following shortened link: bit.ly/2GF1NWR.
Registration for the event ended Monday. For information or to sponsor the food coalition, contact pcfoodcoalition@gmail.com.