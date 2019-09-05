The owner and operator of a local food trailer wants to set up shop at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, but county commissioners are concerned about the legality of allowing a private business to operate on county property.
Amber DeMoss of Outside The Box Foods met with commissioners Dave McGraw and Kathie LaFortune Wednesday.
DeMoss said after the meeting she would like to sell her fusion-style food, which includes nachos, sandwiches, burgers, desserts and other foods, during lunchtime hours in the courthouse parking lot on the corner of East Fifth and South Van Buren streets, or elsewhere on the perimeter of the courthouse.
She said she plans to obtain the necessary permit to operate on public property and bring her request before the commissioners again.
McGraw said the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office advised it is most likely illegal for DeMoss to operate the business on county property, but that he is a fan of the idea otherwise.
He said the trailer would be a hit for county employees and Moscow High School students looking to quell their hunger at lunch. LaFortune said nearby residents would also be interested.
McGraw suggested DeMoss secure the permit and find a spot near the courthouse, but not on its property.
DeMoss, who lives in Harvard and works as a cook at Moscow Alehouse, operated her business near the Taqueria Las Torres truck near the grain silos on South Jackson Street for a while. She also sells her food at local events, including the Vandal Town Block Party, which starts at 5 p.m. today on Main Street in Moscow.