The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline answered nearly five million calls, texts and chats in its first full year of operation, including 12,657 in Idaho, the Idaho Health and Welfare Department announced Monday.

The one-year anniversary of the implementation of the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was Sunday. On that day in 2022, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health, connected the crisis call system in the entire United States.

The 988 code replaced a series of 1-800 numbers used by more than 200 individual call centers across the U.S. Now the same dialing code connects all Americans to crisis call support, 24 hours a day. If one center is busy, another answers.

