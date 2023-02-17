For this DACA recipient, the dream is fading

Monica Carrillo-Casas

Editor’s note: Monica Carrillo-Casas is a successful student at the University of Idaho and a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune. She grew up and attended public school in Idaho, and is now completing her senior year at UI. Her grades are exceptional (3.81 GPA) and she’ll graduate nearly debt free — because of hard work and scholarships — with a double major in Spanish and journalism. She wants to be a journalist. But Monica’s work status is in limbo because she was born in Mexico and came to the United States with her parents when she was a baby. Because she came here illegally, she can’t apply for citizenship. She can — and has — applied for protection from deportation every two years via Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) since becoming a teenager. The status of her permit is unclear at this time. Here is her story, in her own words. Some details are missing, to protect her family’s anonymity. This article was originally published by Idaho Education News, a nonprofit supported on grants from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the Education Writers Association and the Solutions Journalism Network.

———

The old, soft leather sneakers live in the back of my family’s closet. They’re misshapen from untold miles, with ragged, loose-fitting shoelaces.