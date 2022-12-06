Forecasters: Wet but warmer weather is on the way

Pedestrians wander a snow covered Washington State University campus in Pullman on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

After a week of heavy snow, icy winds and slick roads around the region, the forecast for the next seven days is calling for slightly warmer temperatures and milder precipitation.

Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said this week’s weather pattern is a little uncertain.

“It’s going to be kind of tricky down in that area,” Clevenger said. “We are looking for warmer temperatures so it’s going to be tricky on whether it’s rain or snow that’s going to be hitting you.”

