Although the candidate filing period does not start until next month, a handful of Republicans and Democrats have announced runs for Idaho District 5 House and Senate seats.
Latah County GOP Chairman Thomas Lawford said Hari Heath, R-Santa, and incumbent Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, will compete for one of the two District 5 House seats. Goesling defeated Heath for the same seat in the May 2018 primary election.
Incumbent Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, will compete for the other House seat, Lawford said.
He said Dan Foreman, R-Viola, is running for incumbent Sen. David Nelson’s seat. Nelson confirmed he is running for re-election.
Foreman served as the 5th District senator in 2017-18 before Nelson defeated him in the November 2018 election.
Dulce Kersting-Lark, D-Moscow, announced she is running for Goesling’s seat.
Kersting-Lark is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
Candidates can file for office March 2-13. The primary election is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3.