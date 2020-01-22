The United States Forest Service will have an open house from 3-5 p.m. Saturday in the Appaloosa Conference Room at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow.
The Forest Service recently released the revised draft of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest plan and environmental impact statement for public comment.
The formal comment period ends March 19. Comments can be submitted at bit.ly/NezClearFPRComments.
Other open house events will be hosted throughout northern Idaho and western Montana. Dates and locations are available on the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest Service website.