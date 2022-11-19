In December 1941, the United States entered World War II after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. In Pullman, at Washington State College, Ernest O. Holland was the school’s president and would be through 1945.

It was during those years Holland started gathering names and information about many of the college’s war dead, with plans to compile the information in a book.

With the end of the war, and Holland’s presidency, plans for the book were set aside and largely forgotten.

