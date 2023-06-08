Tracy Lynn Prior, the former city clerk for Bovill and Lapwai, pleaded not guilty last week to wire fraud charges in U.S. District Court.
Prior allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the cities she worked for. Her jury trial is set for July 24 in Coeur d’Alene.
Prior faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to court documents, Prior was the city clerk for Bovill from October 2018 to September 2019. She served as Lapwai’s city clerk from October 2019 to July 2020.
In both of those positions, Prior had access to financial accounts of the cities and was required to keep accurate financial records.
According to court documents, Prior allegedly schemed to defraud Bovill of approximately $156,760. She allegedly used the internet and wires to transfer money from the city’s U.S. Bank accounts to her personal credit cards or Paypal accounts.
She allegedly spent the city’s money on gambling, jewelry and other personal expenses. She allegedly hid these transactions by failing to record them and falsely reporting the expenditures to the city.
Court documents say that while she was employed as Lapwai’s city clerk, Prior allegedly defrauded Lapwai of $287,885 and used the internet and wires to transfer money from the city’s Umpqua Bank accounts to her personal credit cards or Paypal accounts. She also allegedly spent that money on gambling, jewelry and other personal expenses.
She allegedly hid these transactions by failing to record them and altering bank statements.