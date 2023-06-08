Tracy Lynn Prior, the former city clerk for Bovill and Lapwai, pleaded not guilty last week to wire fraud charges in U.S. District Court.

Prior allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the cities she worked for. Her jury trial is set for July 24 in Coeur d’Alene.

Prior faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

