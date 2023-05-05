Former Idaho AG official now advising DeSantis

Dewhirst

Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General David Dewhirst has left the office, a spokesperson for the office confirmed Thursday.

Dewhirst’s LinkedIn profile shows that, as of this month, he is a senior adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced in November that Dewhirst would serve in the top staff position in the office. Dewhirst assumed the post Jan. 2.