Former Idaho superintendent dies

Former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard died in her Eagle, Idaho, home Monday following extended illness, according to a press release. She was 81.
First elected in 1998 and again in 2002, Howard leaves behind a legacy of improving literacy in Idaho students. According to the release, her election coincided with the state legislature’s renewed focus on literacy in elementary aged students.
With Howard at the helm, the State Board of Education developed its Idaho Reading Indicator which helps identify students struggling with reading skills so they can be given extra attention. Her signature program, “Dinner and a Book” encouraged parents to read to their children for at least 20 minutes a day and to use mealtimes as an opportunity to have family conversation.
She also served as state coordinator and president of the International Reading Association.
Howard, a University of Idaho graduate, was the last Democrat to serve in one of Idaho’s constitutional offices, the release said.