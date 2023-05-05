A 34-year-old former Lewiston resident arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl in Moscow made his first appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Thursday.

There was a Latah County arrest warrant out for Joshua Hewitt for the alleged crime that occurred in November 2021. Hewitt, who moved to Pendleton, Ore., was arrested last month in Umatilla County, Ore.

According to the police report, Hewitt allegedly responded to a request on Snapchat to give a teenage girl a car ride to central Idaho to pick up her friend. The girl was allegedly homeless and staying in Moscow at the time.

