Former mayor left lasting impression on friends

A Renaissance man, a distance running enthusiast and a Type-A personality are some of the ways friends of former Pullman Mayor John “Jim” Dunne describe the man who left a mark on Pullman through public service and friendships.
Dunne, who served as Pullman’s mayor from 1972-76, died Jan.6 in Eugene, Ore., from natural causes. He was 96.
After beginning an award-winning broadcasting career in California, Dunne moved to Pullman in 1966 to serve as assistant professor of journalism and director of news and sports reporting at Washington State University.
He was elected to Pullman City Council that year, beginning a decade of public service for Pullman.
Dunne hoped it would be for longer. His time as mayor ended in 1976 after he lost the election to Karen Kiessling, who still lives in Pullman and remains active in community causes.
Kiessling recalled that Dunne was crushed by that defeat, but he always remained civil toward her.
While it may have seemed unlikely at the time, Dunne and Kiessling developed a friendship in later years as they bonded over their shared experience of leading Pullman.
Dunne moved to Eugene in 1977 to teach at Lane Community College, but he reconnected with Kiessling again in 2000 after she invited him and other previous Pullman mayors to attend the dedication of the Mayors’ Grove on North Grand Avenue.
Kiessling said she and Dunne commisserated and laughed together during that event. Dunne enjoyed reminiscing about his time living in Pullman, Kiessling said.
The two former mayors would begin communicating by email after that, and Dunne would visit her again to meet with the League of Women Voters of Pullman during a luncheon at Kiessling’s house several years ago. She remembers him being joyful and glad.
Kiessling said Dunne had an appreciation for life that likely formed from his time serving in World War II. She learned through conversations with Dunne that his friends died in the war and he could not believe he made it out alive.
“I think he felt he had a rich and purposeful life,” she said.
Running is what brought Dunne and Moscow’s Gary Bryan together.
Bryan said he first met Dunne in 1970 while Dunne was working part time at Rosauers in Pullman. They began chatting and Bryan found out Dunne played a role in getting the U.S. Olympic Committee to hold distance running camps that year in Pullman for Olympic-caliber athletes.
Dunne, whom Bryan described as a Type-A personality with a knack for talking people into doing activities with him, invited Bryan to go on a run with him. That led to a long-lasting friendship that endured after Dunne moved away.
Bryan’s wife, former Moscow mayor Nancy Chaney, wrote in an email that Bryan invited Dunne to visit the Palouse after he left Pullman. Dunne obliged, and the two pals reuniting was evidence “of the depth and durability of friendships forged over so many miles of running together,” Chaney wrote.
Chaney said Dunne supported her campaign for Moscow mayor, and they spent a lot of time chatting about the privileges of serving the public.
Chaney called him a Renaissance man with wide-ranging interests.
“Jim would be holding court with anybody on any subject,” she said.
Dunne participated in many adventures with Bryan and Chaney, including bike trips from Seattle to Portland, sitting with running legend Steve Prefontaine’s family at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene and taking Dunne to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C., for his 80th birthday.
“He was a good friend,” she wrote.
Dunne’s obituary will run Friday in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
