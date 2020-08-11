The 68-year-old Lewiston man and former Moscow resident who was sentenced last week to five to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court received the same sentence for the same charge Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow.
John Creutzberg pleaded guilty to the felony charge Monday and then Latah County 2nd District Judge John Judge sentenced Creutzberg to five to 20 years.
Just as Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie did, Judge retained jurisdiction in the case for one year, which means Judge will either place Creutzberg on probation or impose the remainder of the sentence after Creutzberg completes his rider program, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said.
The victim, which Jennings said was the same victim in Nez Perce and Latah counties, described to a police detective two incidents in which Creutzberg abused her sexually in October in Latah County, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Creutzberg was arrested in November and charged with sexual abuse of a child in March in Latah County.
According to the court documents, Creutzberg allegedly sexually abused the girl since she was 6 or 7 years old in Latah, Benewah and Nez Perce counties. The victim told the detective the abuse happened “more times than she can count,” the documents said.