A former Moscow School District bus driver pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery of a child Wednesday in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow.
Cory Dickey, 63, of Moscow, no longer works for the school district.
Dickey allegedly inappropriately touched a girl, now 17, more than 30 times in her life, typically while he was driving her in his personal vehicle or at his residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Oct. 18, the victim’s mother reported to police possible lewd conduct involving her two daughters. Both girls, 17 and 14, told their mother Dickey touched them inappropriately, the document states.
The mother said in the affidavit that Dickey was a family friend and has given her children several rides to and from church.
The 17-year-old girl said in the document that Dickey and his wife would babysit her and her siblings at times, and that she occasionally received a ride to school from Dickey in his personal vehicle.
The eldest girl said Dickey touched her “over and under” her clothes and that “no penetration happened.”
She said the touching had been happening before she was 9 “and escalated after the night she woke up without underwear.” That night, according to the affidavit, the girl slept in Dickey’s bed with Dickey and her underwear was off when she woke up. The girl estimated she was 9 or 10 at the time.
In 2013, Dickey allegedly tried to kiss the eldest girl, “stick his tongue in her mouth” and tried to get her to touch his penis.
In a recorded phone call on Oct. 24, 2019, between the girl and Dickey in which police were present in the room with the girl, the girl asked Dickey if he remembered touching her inappropriately when she was younger. Dickey said he did not know and if he did, he was sorry.
Later in the conversation, he said he was sorry and that he knew he was sick.
“All I can say is God forgive me for what I have done,” Dickey said in the affidavit.
Dickey was questioned by a Latah County Sheriff’s Office detective in 2005 for allegedly inappropriately touching children, the affidavit said.
Dickey was booked into Latah County Jail in February and was released the next day after his initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court.
Dickey is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The maximum punishment for the charge is 25 years in prison.