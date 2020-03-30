The University of Idaho and Gritman Medical Center have designated a former dormitory on the UI campus to serve as a space for community members infected with COVID-19, if needed.
Gritman Medical Center in a news release stated the ways it is preparing for a possible influx of infectious patients that exceeds the hospital’s capacity.
A former dormitory at the UI has been cleaned and prepared to shelter infected people in a confined area that will protect the rest of the campus population, the news release stated. Other residential areas on campus have also been identified as possible places to isolate students.
Additional rooms at the hospital have been converted to patient rooms. Gritman potentially has up to 43 patient rooms in case of an influx of infected community members.
Gritman has set up its emergency department mobile respiratory unit in the parking lot of the emergency department. It is available to screen and evaluate any patients who have respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and other respiratory conditions similar to the cold and flu.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, are advised to call their primary care provider or the Gritman COVID-19 hotline at (208) 883-4109. Staff will ask people who call some basic questions about their symptoms and provide further instructions.
When patients arrive at Gritman, they will be greeted at the door, asked to answer a few questions and be directed to the correct area for treatment. Visits to the mobile respiratory unit are treated as a hospital emergency department visit.
There are no positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Latah County. Gritman says social isolation is critical to stop infections from spreading.