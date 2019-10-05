Former UI official arrested on sexual exploitation charge

A Boise man with deep ties to state politics and the University of Idaho was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
Martin “Marty” Peterson, 76, faces three charges of allegedly possessing or accessing sexually explicit images of children, according to court documents. Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
A news release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden states investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Peterson Thursday.
Peterson made an initial court appearance Friday. Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Oths set his bond at $20,000.
The Idaho Statesman reported Peterson has been a figure in Idaho politics for nearly 50 years, taking on a bevy of positions, including serving on U.S. Sen. Frank Church’s staff, as budget director for former Idaho Govs. John Evans and Cecil Andrus and as executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities. Until recently, he also sat on the Statesman’s editorial board and has authored or co-authored several articles and books.
Originally from Lewiston, Peterson graduated from the UI and has occupied numerous positions with the school, including serving as assistant to seven university presidents in a 21-year period, according to a biography on the UI’s website. He has served on the boards for the UI alumni association, Friends of Idaho Public Television and the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy.
He currently sits on the advisory board for the UI’s School of Journalism and Mass Media. A UI spokesperson said the status of his position is currently undecided but declined to comment further.
Last year, Peterson was a recipient of the UI’s Silver and Gold Award which “recognizes living alumni who have a distinguished record of achievement and service in (their) specialized area of endeavor, thus bringing honor and recognition to the university.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.