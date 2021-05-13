A 25-year-old former University of Idaho student allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in December at a Moscow apartment.
Matthew Derting was charged with felony forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object while the victim was unconscious. He made his initial appearance Wednesday in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
According to court documents, Derting dropped out of UI and may have moved back to his hometown of Ephrata, Wash. Derting’s membership with the fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi, was suspended because of the alleged incident, according to the documents.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 10 in front of Marshall.