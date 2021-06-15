A 25-year-old former University of Idaho student accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December at a Moscow apartment pleaded not guilty Monday in Latah County District Court, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said in an email.
Matthew Derting was charged with felony forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object while the victim was unconscious.
Derting dropped out of UI and his membership with the fraternity Delta Sigma Phi was suspended because of the alleged incident, according to court documents.
He is scheduled for a status conference July 6 in front of Latah County District Court Judge John Judge.