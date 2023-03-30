Miguel Almeida, a former University of Idaho student who now lives in Boise, returned to Moscow after eight years to share his journey and inspire others with his story of farmworking, triumph and error, and the transformative power of art.

Almeida, who graduated from UI with a bachelor’s degree in virtual technology and design in 2015, spoke Tuesday evening at the Clearwater and Whitewater rooms in the UI Student Union Building, about his recent success as an artist and the stories that led to his work.

He has most recently worked with Poder of Idaho for the Manejando Sin Miedo (Driving Without Fear) campaign, which would allow undocumented folks to legally get a driver’s license. He also has worked with various other nonprofit organizations like ACLU Idaho, providing artwork. He went through a time struggling to identify what he wanted his art to represent.

Tags

Recommended for you