John Cardwell will present “Wood Smoke: What’s in it and How it Affects Health” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon-1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Cardwell is the regional administrator from Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality.
He will discuss the new Environmental Protection Agency wood smoke standards, the toxins and particle size of emissions and their reduction in the new certified wood stoves. He will also talk about the Burn Wise program and a pilot north Idaho stove buy-back program.
Burn Wise materials will be available to attendees, as well as other educational materials. Handouts are available at the presentation.