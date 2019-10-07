Jennifer Parkins will discuss “A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Her presentation will cover where the state has been and where it’s headed in regard to how Idaho funds its K-12 public schools, and will cover a variety of ways Idaho residents can be at the forefront.
Parkins is the Idaho School Board Association President and has served on the Genesee School District Board of Trustees for more than 12 years. She’s a native Idahoan, born and raised in Kellogg, Idaho. She has worked as a recreation therapist in adult inpatient psychiatric treatment for 23 years.