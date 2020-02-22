The Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope will host its eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser at 5 p.m. March 13 at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Proceeds from the event assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
Registration is $30 per player and covers entry fee, buffet-style dinner catered by Palouse Caboose and one ticket into the raffle drawing. Beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase.
Silent and live auctions will happen throughout the evening.
Players can register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by emailing nwhope@gmail.com and requesting a registration form.