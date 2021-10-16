Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday on the Palouse, including two deaths in Latah County.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District the two deaths were a man in his 50s and another man in his 70s. There have been 31 total deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
The Washington Department of Health website reported two more Whitman County deaths than what the county health authority reported Thursday. There have been 68 total deaths in Whitman County related to COVID-19.
The number of new Latah County COVID-19 cases reported Friday was down to single digits with nine. The latest cases include one person younger than the age of 5, one person between ages 5-12, two people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.
There have been 4,077 confirmed cases and 266 probable cases in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its daily case data as of Friday afternoon.