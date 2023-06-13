RIGGINS — Four members of a family died after their vehicle ended up in the Salmon River near Riggins on Saturday before being found by a fisherman, according to the Idaho County Coroner.

A family was reported overdue to their destination as they were traveling Saturday from Spokane, and their last known location was on top of the White Bird grade. Later that day, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down “in the water” north of Riggins, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho County Coroner.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the car crashed into the Salmon River. The wreck happened near milepost 199 on U.S. Highway 95, which is about 3 miles north of Riggins.

Tags

Recommended for you