Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board of Directors welcomed four new members in a news release Monday.
Karlene Beaumont, former director of University Events at Washington State University and recent retiree at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Rock Christeson, Sales Center Manager for Swire Coca-Cola in Lewiston; Adrian Green, Financial Representative at Northwestern Mutual in Pullman; and Ray Wallace, mortgage lender with Homebridge Financial in Pullman, were recently selected to serve as board members.
The Foundation Board of volunteers provides governance through oversight of philanthropic funds received by Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Board members are engaged in activities that raise or manage funds for key priorities of the Foundation and Pullman Regional Hospital.
