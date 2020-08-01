Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Latah County.
The newest patients include a male younger than the age of 20, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s.
There have been 73 confirmed cases and eight probable cases in Latah County this year. Sixty of those cases were reported in July.
As of Friday afternoon, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Whitman County. There have been 88 total confirmed cases in the county this year. Forty-seven of those cases were reported in July.
There have been zero deaths in either county.