Four new names will be added to the Pullman Walk of Fame after a two-year hiatus at the National Lentil Festival. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at the corner of Kamiaken and Main streets.

The Walk of Fame was established in 2003 to honor individuals who have served the Pullman community through promoting goodwill, improving quality of life or bringing acclaim to the area through their contributions.

This year, the inductees include Scott K. Adams, Lauren McCluskey, and Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer.

