Four new names will be added to the Pullman Walk of Fame after a two-year hiatus at the National Lentil Festival. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at the corner of Kamiaken and Main streets.
The Walk of Fame was established in 2003 to honor individuals who have served the Pullman community through promoting goodwill, improving quality of life or bringing acclaim to the area through their contributions.
This year, the inductees include Scott K. Adams, Lauren McCluskey, and Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer.
Adams is the CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital and has worked at the hospital for 30 years. He is retiring later this year.
McCluskey earned a track and field scholarship at the University of Utah, where she competed in the Pac-12 conference. She was murdered in October 2018. Her family would go on to found the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports animal welfare, amateur athletics and working to make campuses safer for all students.
Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer will be recognized for their philanthropy in health services, education, children and the arts across the Palouse area.
Marie Dymkoski, executive director of the Pullman chamber of commerce, said each of the recipients have done great things in the community. Recipients are chosen at a yearly meeting with representatives from the Pullman Kiwanis, Lions Club and Rotary Club, as well as the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and the founder of the award. This year because of the city of Pullman’s Downtown Master Plan project, the recipients will receive a commemorative plaque as well as their names added to the new place of recognition.
There are four categories awards can be in: the mayor award, which is given to the Pullman mayor; Washington State president; famous sports figure; and distinguished resident. The number of distinguished resident awards can range each year, Dymkoski said.