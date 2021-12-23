Four new cases in Latah County, new hospitalizations in Whitman County

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported four new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday in Latah County.
Those cases include two people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s and one in their 40s.
There have been 4,503 confirmed cases, 333 probable cases and 41 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County did not update its daily COVID-19 totals since Tuesday, when it reported 12 new cases.
Washington State Department of Health’s data on Wednesday shows four new hospitalizations related to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 6,216 reported cases, 238 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.