Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Thursday, including four cases in Latah County, pushing Latah’s in-county total to 3,052.
New positive cases included three women between the ages of 18 and 29 and one woman in her 70s.
Latah County is in the moderate risk category for COVID-19 while the other four counties in the health district are in the minimal risk level. Public health administrators said they have hopes the county will move to the minimal risk category as vaccinations increase.
According to data released by Gritman Medical Center on Thursday, one new COVID-19 patient was admitted to the hospital since last week. There have been 46 total hospitalizations there since the pandemic began.
Gritman is reporting 40 positive test results in the past seven days, which equals a positivity rate of 5.86 percent.
Whitman County did not report new COVID-19 numbers Thursday.
On Wednesday, 16 new cases were reported in Whitman County, pushing the total to 4,117.
Deaths remained unchanged at 47, but hospitalizations since the pandemic started increased by one, to 101.