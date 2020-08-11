Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Monday four new positive COVID-19 cases in Latah County since its last update of one new case Friday.
The total confirmed cases in the county is 97, plus eight probable cases. The four new cases include two women — one in her 20s and another in her 50s — and two men — one in his 20s and another in his 70s.
There were no new cases Monday in Whitman County, which has 122 cases, according to Whitman County Public Health. The county reported 17 new cases Friday through Sunday.
No one has died in either county from the virus.