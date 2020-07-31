Whitman County received four new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday.
The latest patients are two men between ages 20-39, one man between 60-79 and one woman between 40-59.
All are stable and self-isolating. There have been 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year.
One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Latah County. It is a man in his 20s.
There have been 69 confirmed cases and eight probable cases in Latah County this year.
There have been zero deaths in either county.