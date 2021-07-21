Whitman County Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which brings its total to 4,443 cases since the pandemic began. Deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus remained unchanged at 50 and 129 respectively.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six new cases in its five-county jurisdiction Tuesday, including one case in Latah County.
This newest case, a man in his 50s, pushes Latah County’s total to 3,230 cases. According to the health district’s website, 3,195 people in the county have recovered from the virus and the county’s death toll remained unchanged at 12.
Latah County remains in the “minimal risk” category and Whitman County is in the “low activity” level for COVID-19.