Four high school girls will compete in the Kendrick-Juliaetta Distinguished Young Women program beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kendrick High School.
This year’s theme is “Under The Big Top.” Admission is $10 regular price and $8 for students.
Those competing are: Hannah Tweit, daughter of Andy and Angie Tweit, of Kendrick; Erin Morgan, daughter of Mike and Amy Morgan, of Kendrick; Sydney Cowley, daughter of Danielle and Justin Cowley, of Kendrick; and Drew Stacy, of Juliaetta, daughter of Dorie Nelsen, of Juliaetta, and Tristan Stacy, of Lewiston.