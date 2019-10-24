Two incumbents are taking on two challengers for the Colfax City Council 6 and 7 seats for the general election.
Jim Kackman is running against Dominc Villareal while Thomas Huntwork is going against Jeremiah Roberts for the four-year nonpartisan position.
The Daily News ran a profile of the four candidates running for the City Council 4 and 5 seats Saturday.
Encouraging business growth is a common theme among the candidates, as well as fixing problems within city government.
Kackman vs. Villareal
Kackman, the incumbent for the council 6 seat, believes serving a third-term will bring experience and continuity to a council that will be serving under new leadership.
“I am running because I want to try and help the new mayor,” he said.
Kackman said one of the challenges ahead is having to continue providing good public services with flat revenues. He said the police and fire departments use about 80 percent of the general fund revenue, and it is difficult to provide adequate services at all levels of city government while keeping taxes low.
He said the city needs effective management from each department head to do as much as they can with the resources available.
Villareal wrote in an email to the Daily News that he wants to become more involved in the community and encourage others to do the same. He said customers at his business, A Modern Plantsman, share their concerns for the city with him and he wants to use his connection to the community to shape its future.
Villareal wrote Colfax is a place most people simply drive through given its location on a busy thoroughfare. He said it needs to become a place people stop to visit, and he believes encouraging local business growth and cultural development can accomplish that.
“We need to harness the potential of the busy road that passes through town and apply more focus on trying to get people to stop, and have themselves a look around, by encouraging local business growth, and cultural development,” he wrote in an email.
Villareal said one of Colfax’s best qualities is its small town way of life, and lifelong Colfax resident Kackman called it a great place to raise a family.
Huntwork vs. Roberts
Huntwork, the incumbent, said he has been involved in the community for years through coaching youth in baseball, basketball and soccer. He said this experience has allowed him to get to know individuals and families in Colfax and learn their concerns.
He said keeping Colfax a great place to live is personally important to him and he described himself as having a “level-headed, common-sense, strong work ethic, principled approach to life.”
“I have the skill of finding a way to get along with pretty much everyone, which leads to being able to communicate, understand and create solutions for problems,” Huntwork said.
Huntwork said if elected, one of his priorities will be encouraging businesses to locate in Colfax. He is also concerned about public safety, particularly the amount of speeding cars on Main Street that endanger pedestrians.
Additionally, he wants to tackle the city’s budgetary shortfalls, increase housing opportunities and address the city’s lack of parking.
Roberts, who was on the City Council from 2008-12, ran for mayor four years ago and lost. Now, he sees joining the city council as another opportunity to affect change while he supports James Retzer as the new mayor.
Roberts said the city council needs “new blood” that will hold the mayor accountable, which is something he said the council has not done recently. He noted a $5.2 million lawsuit from Police Chief Rick McNanny against the city’s current leadership for wrongful termination as one of the city’s biggest challenges.
Roberts is encouraged by the work the Colfax Chamber of Commerce has done to promote business growth, and he believes more is needed.
Roberts, like his wife and fellow candidate Sarina Roberts, is also a supporter of youth programs, but he wants voters to know that while they are a couple, they think independently and have other different priorities.
