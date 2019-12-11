Four Washington State University faculty members were recently elected as Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Aurora Clark, Thomas Okita, John Reganold and Linda Thomashow were awarded the honor recognizing their contributions to science and technology.
Clark is a professor of chemistry, director of the Center for Institutional Research Computing and deputy director of the IDREAM Energy Frontier Research Center.
Okita is a WSU regents professor of molecular plant sciences and is recognized for his seminal contributions to the study of starch regulation and RNA localization in plants.
Reganold is a WSU regents professor of soil science and agroecology and is a renowned soil scientist. He founded the first organic and sustainable agriculture major in the United States and the nation’s largest certified organic teaching farm here at WSU.
Thomashow is a research geneticist with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and a WSU adjunct professor in plant pathology and molecular plant sciences
The 443 scholars chosen for the honor will receive official certificates and rosette pins during the AAAS annual meeting Feb. 15 in Seattle.