People need each other now more than ever, and fourth graders at Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary School are working hard on a project to help families spend time together.
Students in two classes — led by teachers Tiffany Mayes and Molly Pankuk — are collecting new and gently used board games donated by community members so they can distribute them to families who would play them.
Ella Woodland, a fourth grader in Mayes’ class, said access to board games is important, because they are a perfect outlet to relax with loved ones and decompress from the stresses of 2020.
“Playing board games isn’t just about winning — it’s also about spending time with family and friends,” she said. “If you’re really stressed out about the year, you can take some time to play a fun board game.”
Students will be collecting donated board games through Thursday, at which point the games will be distributed throughout the community just in time for winter break from school. Games will be given to local families through organizations such as Christmas for Kids, Family Promise, Toys for Tots and the Backpack Program.
Pankuk said the board game drive seems like an apropos way to support local families around the holiday season, because it provides them with an activity to bring them closer.
“Lena has done lots of different drives and fundraisers in the past, but this one just felt so perfect for right now — this moment in history — to share that idea of family togetherness,” Pankuk said. “There’s an upside to being together, and board games can really tap into that through teaching creativity, humor and learning.”
When asked why he enjoys playing his favorite board game, “Sorry!” fourth-grader Greyson Rod said it allows him to take a break from technology.
“It’s really fun, and it’s not like being on a bunch of screens and stuff,’ ” Rod said. “It’s a good way to spend time with my friends and family.”
In addition to organizing the board game drive, the fourth graders have been working on game-related projects in their classrooms. The students have written letters, created game advertisement posters and even invented their own board games. Teachers have also led the students in discussions about the philosophy behind giving and receiving gifts.
“Games helped connect us with one another,” fourth-grader Bentley Reisenauer said.
Those interested in donating new or gently-used board games can drop them off in the Lena Whitmore front entrance foyer during school hours through Thursday.
