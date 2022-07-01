With the United States turning 246 years old Monday, several community events are scheduled around the Palouse during the Fourth of July weekend.
Here are details on some of the festivities, all of which are free to attend:
TODAY
Bovill’s Big Bang fireworks show is planned for sundown tonight, starting after 9 p.m. at the tiny Latah County town east of Moscow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be sold to fund next year’s show, and cash donations will be accepted. Those who attend are asked to bring chairs.
SATURDAY
The Thunder in the Mountains fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Elk River Airport.
MONDAY
The Johnson Parade in the unincorporated Whitman County town south of Pullman is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The parade route includes a turnaround, so all the participants make two trips past spectators.
After the parade, the Whitman County Fire District 12 volunteers will host a barbecue at the fire hall in Johnson.
The first Latah County Independence Day Parade, organized by Advance Idaho, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday on Main Street in Moscow. Following the parade, there will be a car show at noon on Fourth Street with food vendors available.
The Albion Fourth of July Parade is planned for noon Monday at the small town north of Pullman. The parade will be followed by a 4-H fundraiser lunch in the park.
Pullman’s Community Fourth of July Celebration in Sunnyside Park begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday with music from the Community Band of the Palouse, followed by folk singer Dan Maher and DJ Goldfinger. The fireworks will start later in the evening.