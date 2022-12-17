Francis Benjamin announces candidacy for Pullman mayor

Normally, campaigns for mayoral positions are announced in the spring, according to Francis Benjamin, but to begin building relationships with the community, he has declared his candidacy for next year’s Pullman mayor race early.

Benjamin, 61, announced his campaign for the city-level, nonpartisan election Thursday. He has served on the Pullman City Council for 12 years and is a part of Pullman 2040, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Pullman Community Council on Aging, as well as other organizations. Along with community involvement, Benjamin has worked at Washington State University for 30 years. He and his wife have lived in Pullman since 1985, and said he knows Pullman well and what the town needs.

Current Mayor Glenn Johnson has been Pullman’s longest serving mayor, who was first appointed in 2004, according to the city website. According to past reporting, Johnson said his fifth term would be his final one after being reelected in 2018. To date, he has not announced his candidacy for next year’s election. Benjamin said in an interview that he recognizes each leader is different and if elected he would like to make the transition between offices as smooth as possible.

