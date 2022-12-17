Francis Benjamin announces candidacy for Pullman mayor

Normally, campaigns for mayoral positions are announced in the spring, according to Francis Benjamin, but to begin building relationships with the community, he has declared his candidacy for next year’s Pullman mayor race early.
Benjamin, 61, announced his campaign for the city-level, nonpartisan election Thursday. He has served on the Pullman City Council for 12 years and is a part of Pullman 2040, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Pullman Community Council on Aging, as well as other organizations. Along with community involvement, Benjamin has worked at Washington State University for 30 years. He and his wife have lived in Pullman since 1985, and said he knows Pullman well and what the town needs.
Current Mayor Glenn Johnson has been Pullman’s longest serving mayor, who was first appointed in 2004, according to the city website. According to past reporting, Johnson said his fifth term would be his final one after being reelected in 2018. To date, he has not announced his candidacy for next year’s election. Benjamin said in an interview that he recognizes each leader is different and if elected he would like to make the transition between offices as smooth as possible.
Benjamin’s first concern is building a welcoming community, and continuing to make Pullman a welcoming place to live. He said the town has a diverse community and it’s important to be inclusive to all cultures, ages and people. In the past, Benjamin was a member of the City of Pullman Human Rights Commission.
As co-chairperson of Pullman 2040, Benjamin is on the lookout for ways to improve the town’s future. He said the volunteer group is working on 50 projects tackling food insecurity, housing, benefiting youth and more. He said he wants the city to be a good place to retire, and values senior care as the current president for the Pullman Community Council on Aging.
Promoting downtown vibrancy and supporting business growth are some of Benjamin’s priorities. He said that as a board member for the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, he is aware how money flows within the city and how essential local businesses are to Pullman. Benjamin wants to help people who are starting their business, and plans on providing toolkits and resources to entrepreneurs. He would like to promote downtown and projects within the city beginning this summer.
Benjamin values the arts and wants to enhance both public and performing arts. He would like to create an arts district and promote artists by holding festivals.
Improving community health and the environment are some of his biggest concerns. Benjamin said people’s mental health and resiliency have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and he wants to create more accessible behavioral health resources. He would also like to create sustainable water solutions by addressing the area’s aquifer and its decline.
“I believe my experience on city council and my community involvement makes me well suited to relate to community members’ needs and lead our community forward,” Benjamin stated in an email. “I look forward to promoting community collaboration to achieve the best solutions which elevate the entire community. Join me in Building Community Together.”