Frank Heimgartner of Juliaetta will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house put on by his family at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee.
The family asks that attendees not bring gifts. Snacks, cake and soft drinks will be furnished.
Heimgartner was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Juliaetta to William and Lona Heimgartner. He married Pam Heimgartner on Nov. 7, 1950, in Lewiston. Pam died in 2017.
Heimgartner is a retired farmer and still enjoys baling hay and tinkering around the farm.
Heimgartner has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.