For the last 60 years the members of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity on the University of Idaho campus have made the normally 5½-hour drive to Boise on a tandem bike.

They start their trip at 6 a.m. on a Friday in the spring from the fraternity house at 503 University Ave., in Moscow and end it at 4:30 p.m. the following day on the state Capitol steps. Philanthropy chairperson Bernardo Bautista said they take roughly the same route each year from Moscow to Lewiston, then head to New Meadows. The members take turns on the bike throughout the trip.

They embark on another journey to Boise today.

