The Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at Washington State University recently earned the Fraternity Yard of the Semester for fall 2022 from the College Hill Association in Pullman. The property is located at 610 NE California Street in Pullman. Shown center, holding the award, is the fraternity’s Philanthropy Chairman Jack Hirsch. Also pictured are, right to left, are Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Pullman Director of Community Devlopment RJ Lott and College Hill Association Board Co-chair Allison Munch-Rotolo. The two individuals to the left of Hirsch were not identified.
