Head coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Brian Agler, will lead his second annual Holiday Hoops Basketball Clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 at Lapwai High School.
The clinic is open all seventh and eighth grade girls. Swag bags and snacks will be provided for each participant as well as catered lunch.
Parents are invited to watch. The clinic is free. Participants are encouraged to bring a basketball if possible; those who do not have their own ball will be given one to borrow.
Signup deadline is Dec. 19, and waivers will be available at the clinic. RSVP to Abe Broncheau at (208) 621-4613 or abeb@nezperce.org.