The Palouse Discovery Science Center is hosting an event about health and wellness this evening with hands-on activities for all ages.
A one-way loop of stations will be set up throughout the center for the Free Family Science Night from 6-8 p.m. today.
The various activities will culminate with a lifelike hospital exhibit sponsored by the Pullman Regional Hospital, said Becky Highfill, director for the hospital’s Center for Learning & Innovation and president of the Palouse Discovery Science Center Board.
There, children can engage with tools typically found in a hospital or doctor’s office.
“There’ll be things the kids can interact with,” Highfill said. “There’s scrubs they can put on, lab coats they can wear, stethoscopes they can try out and all different kinds of instruments.”
The center will have a monitor setup where attendees can experiment with blood pressure cuffs and see things like heart rates. There will also be a hospital bed and baby dolls.
“It really does promote the dramatic play and what it might be like to be a doctor or nurse within a hospital or medical clinic,” she said. “They’ll also be X-rays they can look at.”
While the target audience for the center ranges from toddlers through elementary school, there’ll be a few different exhibits at the event aimed at older children.
Dr. Jonathan Lee, a pediatrician at Palouse Pediatrics, will take part in the activities and interact with families at the different exhibits. According to an email from Alison Weigley, spokeswoman for the hospital, Lee has four children and became a pediatrician to enjoy the privilege of witnessing families grow year after year.
“I can’t imagine a more rewarding profession than helping kids grow healthy, mature and strong,” Lee stated in the email.
The center, which occupies a large space, is currently operating at a self-imposed 50% capacity because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Face masks are required for the event.
Family science events are a regular occurrence at the center, and each month there’s a different business or organization that sponsors the activities to make admission free.
“It’s going to be a fun and interactive evening,” Highfill said. “Kids can really explore the science center and see what it’s like in the hospital exhibit.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.