Free food will be available to the public for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman.
The drive-through event, organized by Second Harvest of Spokane, will provide families with free produce, meat, shelf staples and more.
Food will be distributed as supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The church is at 1300 NE Lybecker Road, and vehicles are asked to enter from Lybecker.
Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as volunteers will be available to load food into vehicles.