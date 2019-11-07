Local libraries will host volunteers Joyce and Daniel Leonard with Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, who will offer free information about Medicare at workshops scheduled this month and next.
Programs are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown; 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse; 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Colfax Library, 120 S. Main St., Colfax; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., Colton.
Participants are encouraged to bring a list of current medications. For more information, contact the Colax library at (877) 733-3375.