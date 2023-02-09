COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services recently received a grant from the Dan Thompson Memorial Fund to provide free rides to individuals with developmental disabilities. The rides are available to individuals living in Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officials said the funding helps COAST Transportation provide expanded hours to those with developmental disabilities to request rides on the weekend, as well as Monday through Friday.

“Transportation is important to all of us,” said Cynthia Tierney, director at Asotin County Community Services in Clarkston. “We rely on transportation to get to work, school, and socialize with friends and family. We are thrilled to have COAST partner with us to provide increased independence and inclusivity for our developmentally disabled population.”