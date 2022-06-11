Various programs will be offering free meals to children during the summer months for those on the Palouse.
Moscow School District
Moscow School District will have its free meal program from Friday to Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St. Children will also be provided weekend bags for two days of meals and snacks along with fruits and beverages. Contact (208) 892-1123 for more information.
Pullman School District
Pullman School District will have meals offered from June 21 through Aug. 11 at two sites:
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Albion Community Park.
For more information, call (509) 332-5179.