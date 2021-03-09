Qualifying residents in eastern Washington can get free online help with federal tax returns through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Washington State University moved its student-led VITA program online after the pandemic forced the closure of many in-person sites. Whitworth University’s VITA program in Spokane, which was also affected by in-person site closures, has joined forces to provide tax volunteers through WSU’s online site.
The program is open to U.S. citizens and resident alien taxpayers with relatively uncomplicated tax returns. To qualify for the free assistance, individuals must generally earn $57,000 or less. The program is also a resource for taxpayers with disabilities or limited English-speaking abilities.
The VITA program operates from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 3. To make an appointment visit the VITA website or use this tool: https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.